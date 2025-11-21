K-Pop News: Stray Kids Make History With New Project Release!

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 Stray Kids made another comeback today, releasing their mini album "SKZ IT Tape 'DO IT!'"

Back in August, the K-pop group -- made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N -- released their album "Karma" ... and today they're back and bigger than ever, droppin' more bangers!

"Do It" marks the 1st K-pop album in Spotify history to surpass 1 million pre-saves! The only other albums ever to reach this milestone are Taylor Swift’s "The Life of a Showgirl" and Tame Impala’s "Deadbeat."