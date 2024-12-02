BTS Star V Reveals His Beloved Pet Dog Yeontan Has Died

Sad news from the K-Pop world -- BTS member V’s beloved pet dog has died.

V shared the heartbreaking news Monday via an Instagram Story, telling fans in Korean his pet dog Yeontan had "gone on a long journey," posting a compilation of pics and videos of his furry friend on his feed to honor their time together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The singer explained it felt right to share the sad news with the BTS ARMY -- a nickname for the boyband's fans -- since they've shown so much love to Yeontan over the years.

V asked fans to keep the love for Yeontan going strong so he could be "happy among the stars" -- and he also took the moment to remind everyone to wrap the year with warmth and let their loved ones know they care.

Yeontan stole hearts all over the globe when V introduced him to audiences back in 2017.

He even made a cameo in V’s 2019 music video for "Winter Bear," and he graced the cover of his solo album "Layover" that dropped last year.

The dog did have some health struggles along the way -- V revealed last year that Yeontan had 2 unsuccessful heart surgeries. The cause of his death is still unclear, though.