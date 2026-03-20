BTS Fan-Inspired K-Pop Merch To Celebrate New Album, ARIRANG

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BTS is back! After a lengthy hiatus, the boy band is dropping their new album "ARIRANG" -- their first release in over three years.

This calls for celebration ... and what better way to do that than with fan-inspired products?!

Whether you're an avid member of the Army or on a relatively recent K-pop kick, we've rounded up everything you need to show your love for the Bangtan Boys.

Looking for some new wall decor that's smooth like butter? Look no further.

The 'Butter Promo Poster' is an officially licensed print of the concept art for the boys' chart-topping 2021 single.

Measuring 36" by 24", it would certainly be the focal point of any BTS fan's room. One look at this poster and all your friends will want to join the Army, too!

This BTS Members Hoodie is great for showing your love in style. The design features each member's name front and center in a big, bold, colorful print.

It comes in four different colors, and reviewers rave about how soft and cozy it is.

This is the perfect pullover for those fans who can't seem to pick a favorite when it comes to the Bangtan boys.

If decal decor is your vibe then this BTS Sticker Pack is a must-have.

Great for any artsy Army member, these stickers capture cute moments from each of the boys in the band.

They're also waterproof and non-toxic ... meaning they're kid-friendly and tons of fun for young fans, too!

Planning on bringing the fire and setting the night alight ... but need to get ready on the go? The BTS-Inspired Cosmetic Bag can help with that!

This makeup bag is lightweight and spacious, with room for everything you need for touch-ups ... just in case you have a chance run-in with the boys from BTS.

The material is also scratch-resistant and waterproof ... so it'll handle a few bumps on the road!

This Bangtan Boys T-Shirt is a cute play on BTS' other name -- the Bangtan Boys!

The tee features the word "Bangtan" across the center, with the monikers of each of the boy band members extending from it.

Diehard fans will love the colorful design, since it includes a mix of the stars' nicknames, stage names and real names.

'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' is your in-depth look behind the curtain into the world of BTS.

Written by Myeongseok Kang and the boys themselves, this book takes you back to the very beginning of BTS' story ... from before their debut until their 10-year anniversary.

It's packed with album track lists, unreleased photos and hundreds of QR codes for videos -- including trailers, music videos and more!

You can never have too many BTS Collectible Lomo Cards ... and this pack is perfect for anyone with a sweet spot for the band's "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" era.

The 55-card set includes promotional pics from the two non-album singles and their music videos. Keep them all for your own collection or trade with your friends!

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