BTS Drops New Music Video for 'Hooligan' Off Latest Album, Watch Video
BTS Dancing Like 'Hooligans' in New Music Video
Published
BTS hasn't missed a beat -- literally -- dropping the choreo-heavy music video for their song "Hooligan" on Tuesday. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook edgy, all-black fits in the new visual.
It opens in a parking garage -- a nod to their 2017 video for "Not Today" -- and features masked dancers and a girl with a sword as the beat's "goin' hooligan."
BTS has really been hitting the ground running since last month's release of their comeback album "ARIRANG" -- their first since their 2022 hiatus.
When the album came out, they also dropped the visual for "SWIM," which stars Lili Reinhart alongside the boy band.
"Hooligan" is an ARMY favorite off BTS' new record ... so make sure you check out the full video!