BTS Drops New Music Video for 'Hooligan' Off Latest Album, Watch Video

BTS hasn't missed a beat -- literally -- dropping the choreo-heavy music video for their song "Hooligan" on Tuesday. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook edgy, all-black fits in the new visual.

It opens in a parking garage -- a nod to their 2017 video for "Not Today" -- and features masked dancers and a girl with a sword as the beat's "goin' hooligan."

BTS has really been hitting the ground running since last month's release of their comeback album "ARIRANG" -- their first since their 2022 hiatus.

When the album came out, they also dropped the visual for "SWIM," which stars Lili Reinhart alongside the boy band.