Who Is Gideon Davidson? Get To Know The Star Athlete

Clemson University is well known in the sports world for its college football history ... and their new running back, Gideon Davidson, looks like he'll be a great addition to the South Carolina institution's squad.

The athlete became a local star in Virginia for his prowess on the field during his time in high school, and now he's preparing for his first season of college ball.

Here's a look at the hard work and dedication the football star put in toward getting ready to compete in the NCAA.

Davidson Was Born in Ghana

Although he calls Lynchburg, Virginia his home, Davidson's story begins in Ghana, where he was born in 2006, according to Cardinal News.

The athlete's father passed away prior to his birth, and although his mother and her six children moved in with their uncle, the kids were eventually sent to an orphanage after his uncle was no longer able to care for them.

Davidson remained in the orphanage for roughly a year before he and two of his brothers were adopted by a family in the United States.

However, their first adoptive family eventually gave the brothers up ... and they were taken in by the Davidson family.

Gideon Established Himself as an Athlete at an Early Age

The athlete -- whose previous adoptive family had placed more of an emphasis on soccer than football -- began his career on the gridiron not long after he was adopted by the Davidsons.

He quickly made a name for himself as an athlete, and he helped Liberty Christian Academy finish out their 2021 season with a 13-1 record -- not bad for a freshman!

Davidson earned himself numerous accolades over the course of his high school career, and he made it onto the 2025 ESPN 300 list, where he was the third-highest ranking running back.

And in case his football career wasn't impressive enough, the athlete was a member of his high school's track and field team, where he competed in several events, including the 200-meter dash and shot put, according to 247 Sports.

The Athlete Received Offers From Numerous Schools

Davidson's work on the field garnered him plenty of attention from schools with prominent football programs, and he received offers from institutions like USC, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.

After fielding offers from various universities, the athlete decided to head to Clemson, and he committed to the university in 2023.

Davidson told ESPN he felt the school's coaching staff were "great guys" and he greatly enjoyed being around them.