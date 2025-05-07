Aaron Donald Gets Five-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Aaron Donald's been granted a five-year restraining order against a woman he says has been terrorizing him and his family for the last few years.

Donald's attorney -- Peter Lauzon of Lauzon Paluch -- tells TMZ Sports ... the former Rams defensive tackle got the order in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Wednesday.

Donald appeared via Zoom. His alleged stalker, Janelle Anwar, did not show up for the proceedings.

"The court appropriately granted a restraining order against Ms. Anwar for five years," Lauzon told us, "to protect Mr. Donald and his family from any further inappropriate actions by Ms. Anwar."

Donald was first given a temporary restraining order against Anwar last month ... after he claimed she had been harassing, stalking and threatening him since 2020.

In his application for the TRO, Donald wrote the woman repeatedly sent him unwanted packages, gifts and messages. He also said the woman believed she was married to him.

Donald called Anwar "delusional" in his request ... and added that he was worried her "delusions will lead to her attempting to harm me, my wife, my children, and my brother."