Aaron Donald Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Former NFL superstar Aaron Donald got a restraining order this week against a woman he says has been harassing, stalking and threatening him and his family for several years.

Donald filed for the TRO in Los Angeles County on Tuesday ... alleging Janelle Anwar has been terrorizing him since 2020.

The ex-Rams defensive tackle insisted in his petition he's never met the woman -- who he believes is between 30 and 40 years old -- but he stated she nonetheless has sent him packages, gifts and messages repeatedly.

He also claimed Anwar actually believes she's married to him ... and filed for a dissolution action against him last month -- demanding $1,500 per month and a "'settlement' of $6.5 million."

Anwar "is delusional," he wrote in his court filing, "and I fear that [her] delusions will lead to her attempting to harm me, my wife, my children, and my brother."

Perhaps most disturbingly, Donald wrote in the docs that Anwar recently threatened his 3-year-old son's life in a Google Chat.

The 33-year-old included screenshots of some of the alleged messages -- including a $5 Zelle payment he says she sent him alongside a caption that read "I love you."

A judge granted the TRO just hours after Donald asked for it ... ordering Anwar to stay at least 100 yards away from the former football player, his wife and his children. She also must not harass Donald, contact him, or possess firearms.