Aaron Donald Violently Swings Helmet At Bengals Players In Crazy Joint Practice Brawl

Aaron Donald temporarily lost his mind during a wild, joint-practice brawl with the Bengals on Thursday -- ripping off a Cincinnati player's helmet and then appearing to attack his opponents with it.

The crazy scene just went down minutes ago in Cincy -- at the end of a heated practice between the L.A. Rams and the Bengals.

Video from the scene shows both teams got involved in a big scuffle at midfield -- when, suddenly, Donald grabbed one of his opponents' headgear and flew off the handle.

The 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year can be seen in the footage swinging the helmet repeatedly, and at points, seeming to make contact with some of the Bengals' players.

Eventually, Donald was corralled by his teammates, and he dropped the helmet. Practice ended moments later.

It doesn't appear anyone was injured, and after it all calmed down, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor brushed off the altercation in a meeting with media members.

"It just got a little scuffle-y," he said. "And so, we just called it."

The two teams are slated to meet up again on Saturday night in a preseason contest -- though it seems unlikely Donald will suit up for the game.

