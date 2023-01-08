Make-A-Wish Recipient Kyle Frazier Says Aaron Donald Helped Him Beat Cancer

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Donald ain't just a monster on the field ... he's a hero off of it too -- 'cause Make-A-Wish recipient Kyle Frazier tells TMZ Sports the Rams star helped him beat cancer, and then gave him some great football advice as well!!

The 21-year-old college football player -- who beat Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019 -- initially met Donald over Zoom in 2020 as part of his Make-A-Wish request.

At the time, due to the pandemic, the duo could only talk remotely ... although Frazier said it helped him recover from the disease, and ultimately assisted him on his way to playing as an offensive lineman at Savannah State University.

This past weekend, Frazier was actually able to meet with Donald in person and fulfill the rest of his Make-A-Wish request ... and he told us following the experience out at LAX this week that it was a life-changing moment for him.

"To be able to meet somebody I really look up to, I aspire to be," he said, "it was just amazing. I don't think words can explain it."

“Just to be in the same presence as somebody I look up to was amazing,” Frazier said. “… And the workout caught me off guard. Now he put me through something, but every minute of it, I loved it. I cherished it. I'll never forget it.” pic.twitter.com/vSvGQNiVMm — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 1, 2023 @sarahbarshop

In addition to meeting with Donald, Frazier also got to work out with the guy -- and he says while there, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year gave him some wisdom that he said he'll never forget.

"If it was easy, everybody would do it," the sophomore said of what Donald told him. "So, you know, keep working. Don't stop. It's hard being great."

Frazier also got to sign a one-day contract with the Rams and take in their game against the Chargers as part of his Make-A-Wish dream ... and now, he tells us he's feeling more inspired than ever.

"It's definitely set another goal for me," he said.