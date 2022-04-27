Aaron Donald Bench Presses Wife In Late-Night Sweat Sesh

Bench Presses Wife Over And Over Again

Play video content

Forget dumbbells and plates ... Aaron Donald's clearly found a better way to get jacked -- lift his wife, Erica!

The L.A. Rams star and his sweetheart revealed what a late-night sweat sesh looks like at the Donald household on Tuesday ... and, apparently, it features Aaron bench pressing Erica over and over again!!

Erica posted the footage of the impromptu workout to her social media page ... and it's pretty impressive -- on both of their ends!

In one of the clips, Erica can be seen carrying Aaron on her back. In another, Aaron -- in Fendi designer sweatpants -- can be seen benching Erica more than 10 times from the floor.

The couple then turned the training into a competition -- jokingly slapping each other's arms during a plank-off.

Of course, as impressive as the workout was for AD -- it's hardly the craziest thing we've seen the guy do when it comes to fitness ... remember when he benched 495 pounds?!?

Play video content