Russell Wilson Refuses To Answer Ciara's Super Bowl vs. Wedding Ring Question

Russell Wilson S.B. Or Ciara Ring Mean More??? ... I Plead The Hot Wing!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Russell Wilson might be sleeping on the couch for a few nights ... 'cause Ciara wanted him to reveal which meant more -- his Super Bowl or his wedding ring -- and he chose to eat a scorching-hot wing instead!!

The NFL quarterback sat firmly on the hotseat during an episode of "Hot Ones Versus" this week ... when the power couple hit each other with spicy questions -- and the only way out was to take a bite of some chicken doused in hot sauce.

When CiCi asked RW whether the bling from his Seahawks championship or his marriage had more value in his heart ... Wilson elected to stay silent -- but let his tastebuds scream.

"Y'all f***ed up for this," the Super Bowl XLVIII champ said before he took a bite.

He seemed to take it like a champ ... but his eyes watered as he said, "That s*** hot, boy."

Even though Russ decided to keep his lips zipped, we're sure his band from the mother of his children was the real answer, right?? RIGHT?!?

Guess we'll never know for sure!!