Mariah Carey, Tate McRae Lead Stunning Performances at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards highest honor goes to the "Video of the Year" winner ... but, these stars lit up the stage live an in person at the show Sunday night.

Some of the biggest stars in the world ... took the stage -- and not always dressed in an elaborate costume. Take Tate McRae, who rocked the stage in just her underwear.

Sabrina Carpenter belted out her hit track "Tears" ... and, then won Album of the Year for "Short n’ Sweet" -- adding a second Moon Man to her collection, as she pointed out.

Mariah Carey played some of her hits before accepting a lifetime achievement award ... though her choreography wasn't perfect. We're sure she'll have it down before the Christmas season kicks off!

And Steven Tyler tributed the late, great Ozzy Osbourne along with his Aerosmith bandmember Joe Perry and rocker YUNGBLUD.