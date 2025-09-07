Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mariah Carey, Tate McRae Lead Stunning Performances at 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Don't Need to Prerecord These Performances ... Mariah Carey & More Take the Stage!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
2025 MTV VMAs Performance Pics
Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards highest honor goes to the "Video of the Year" winner ... but, these stars lit up the stage live an in person at the show Sunday night.

Some of the biggest stars in the world ... took the stage -- and not always dressed in an elaborate costume. Take Tate McRae, who rocked the stage in just her underwear.

sabrina carpenter sub getty swipe
Getty

Sabrina Carpenter belted out her hit track "Tears" ... and, then won Album of the Year for "Short n’ Sweet" -- adding a second Moon Man to her collection, as she pointed out.

mariah carey toofab sub getty
Getty

Mariah Carey played some of her hits before accepting a lifetime achievement award ... though her choreography wasn't perfect. We're sure she'll have it down before the Christmas season kicks off!

vmas-ozzy-tribute-kal-v2-09-07-2025
BELTIN' OUT FOR OZZY
MTV

And Steven Tyler tributed the late, great Ozzy Osbourne along with his Aerosmith bandmember Joe Perry and rocker YUNGBLUD.

2025 MTV VMAs Fashion
Getty

The whole audience showed up dressed to the nines ... so, click through our gallery to see all of the best looks!

