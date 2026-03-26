'As the World Turns' Stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom Settle Divorce

"As the World Turns" stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom hashed out a divorce settlement that covers support and the division of their property ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Cady and Jon informed the court of the deal this week.

The former couple wed on February 14, 2014, and separated on December 11, 2023. They did not have any children.

According to the settlement, Cady and Jon both waived their right to collect spousal support. The actress will keep her furniture, personal property, and all assets in her possession and in her name. Jon will walk away with all property in his possession and his separate assets. They're now just waiting on sign-off from the judge to make it final.