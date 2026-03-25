Shannen Doherty’s Estate Reaches Deal With Her Ex Over $1 Million Mansion

Works Out Deal With Her Ex ...

Shannen Doherty’s estate has worked out a deal with her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko in their fight over money ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Shannen’s team and Kurt agreed to resolve their differences after months of back and forth.

The "Charmed" actress died on July 13, 2024 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Shannen and Kurt worked out a divorce settlement days before she passed.

According to the agreement, Kurt will get the Texas property on the condition he pays a lump sum payment to Shannen’s estate equal to one-half of the equity value of a Texas home.

Kurt will also return a coffee table and couch awarded to Shannen in the divorce ... while her team will return a guitar, music equipment, and a restored Garrard stereo record player.

The agreement also says Kurt will turn in an inventory for photographic works he created and sold, which was required in the deal.

In November 2025, the Shannen estate's lawyer claimed Kurt was not complying with the divorce deal by failing to list the $1.5 million home in Texas and splitting the proceeds with her estate.

In addition, Shannen’s team said Kurt was required to turn over a list of photographic works he created and sold, but did not do. The paperwork also claimed Kurt did not pay $50K for the actress’ interest in an airplane.