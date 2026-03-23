Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson, Ending Engagement: Report

Kelly Osbourne and her fiancé Sid Wilson have ended their engagement, according to an online report.

A source tells Daily Mail the couple split amid Kelly's "incredibly difficult" time dealing with the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed in July 2025.

The breakup comes just 7 months after Sid proposed to Kelly at Ozzy's final concert with Black Sabbath last summer.

Kelly, 41, and the Slipknot star, 49, share a 3-year-old son, Sidney.

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