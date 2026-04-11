'Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Confirm Breakup

It's official -- "Love on the Spectrum" stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman confirmed they're over after nearly 5 years of dating ... and the 2 are breaking their silence on the split.

The pair confirmed their breakup in a joint statement to People, saying... "Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best."

The Sun was first to report their breakup earlier this week. We've reached out to the former couple ... so far, no word back.

Fans fell in love with Abby and David's relationship when they watched them fall head over heels for one another after going on a first date to the San Diego Zoo during the first season of "Love on the Spectrum."

The split is a shock to fans ... marriage had been a hot topic between the pair, with Abby making it clear she would like a ring from David one day. They even once discussed getting hitched at the zoo, and last year Abby told Buzzfeed she envisioned them tying the knot at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

But, Abby also noted during Season 4, she's in no way rushing. She explained -- at the expense of her mom -- "I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married."

However, she confirmed she was hoping an engagement would come sooner rather than later after learning Tyler White popped the question to Madison Marilla, both of whom are also featured on the show.