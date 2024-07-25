Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kiddo playing with their toys turned into a star up on the big screen, they were just growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia and taking a deep interest in theater from a young age.

He became known for his role in "Hard Candy" with Sandra Oh and Patrick Wilson, but his 2007 performance in "Juno" with Michael Cera made his permanent mark as a star. You may also know their advocacy for LGBTQ+ and have seen them on talk shows like "The Drew Barrymore Show."