Guess Who This Adorable Kid Turned Into!

Growing up in Barranquilla, Columbia ... Before this cheeky girl with her hand on her hip turned into a super star, she was just writing poetry at four years old, busting out her singing skills and dancing on tables!

Her 2001 hit was such a banger you could listen to it whenever, wherever! As an adult, her performances have proven time and time again ... her "Hips Don't Lie" and her Super Bowl performance with Jenny from the Block did NOT disappoint!

She's collaborated with other big names like Cardi B and Beyoncé!

Can you guess who she is?

