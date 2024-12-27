Mike Brander In 'Just Friends' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Christopher Marquette was in his early 20s when he played Mike Brander -- the annoying younger brother in love with a Hollywood pop singer -- in the 2005 Christmas rom-com "Just Friends".

Christopher shared the big screen with Ryan Reynolds as the former high school geek turned hot Hollywood music agent and Mike's older bro, Chris, Anna Faris as the ditsy, promiscuous pop singer, Samantha James and Amy Smart as Chris's high school crush turned school teacher, Jamie Palamino.