Cargo Plane Catches Fire Over Miami, Shocking Video Captures It

A cargo jet went up in flames as it was flying over Miami Thursday night, creating a frightening and potentially deadly scenario that was all caught on video, but, thankfully, nobody was injured in the end.

The Atlas Air Boeing 747 plane took off from Miami International Airport for Puerto Rico at 10:32 PM – and just minutes into the flight one of the engines caught fire.

As the airliner was streaking through the sky, one woman on the ground turned on her phone camera and started recording the fireball.

Check it out ... Sparks shoot out from the rear of the jet as the woman expresses utter shock, "Oh my god. It's on fire. Oh my god."

She then calls over her mom, while stating, "Holy s**t. I hope they're ok."

After a few more seconds, the video cuts off as the plane appears to be on a downward trajectory.

A rep for Atlas Air told TMZ that while the plane experienced an engine malfunction, the crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to Miami International Airport.