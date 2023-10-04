Two Dead After Small Plane Falls From Sky, Crashes Into House

Play video content

Dramatic video captured the moment a small plane fell from the sky in Oregon, crashing into a home and killing two people onboard while seriously injuring a third.

Check out the footage ... which shows the aircraft plunging to the earth as it spirals through the air Tuesday night.

The man filming the clip is clearly shocked by what he's seeing, repeatedly saying, "Yo, what the f**k!!"

Eventually, the single-engine plane disappears from our view and ends up slicing through the roof of a house in the city of Newberg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says 3 people were on the flight and two died at the scene while the other was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries. Everyone inside the house was safely evacuated.

Fox 12 Oregon reported the plane took off from Hillsboro Flight Academy approximately 20 miles away. The school trains its students to become professional airline pilots.