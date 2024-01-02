Japan Plane Crash Reportedly Kills Five

Play video content AP

Five people were reportedly killed and several others injured Tuesday when a commercial airliner collided with a Coast Guard plane in Tokyo -- as the fiery aftermath was all caught on video.

The Japan Airlines jet carrying 379 passengers and crew was landing at Haneda Airport in the evening when the crash occurred with the Japan Coast Guard plane as it was landing, creating a massive fireball, according to media reports.

The Coast Guard pilot reportedly made it out alive, but five of his crew members died in the blaze, while another person was hurt.

At least 17 passengers were injured aboard the Japan Airlines flight as more than 100 fire trucks responded to put out the inferno, CNN reported.

Dramatic video shows the Japan Airlines jet engulfed in flames as it rolled down the runway. Other footage captured passengers using an emergency slide to escape the raging fire.

Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances and the cause of the collision.