Lufthansa Told Passengers on Flight From Hell to Delete Photos, Videos
3/12/2023 7:10 AM PT
The Lufthansa flight from hell might never have become public if the airline had its way ... this according to a new report.
A passenger named Rolanda Schmidt told Insider ... when the plane plunged nearly 4,000 feet in extreme turbulence -- turning dinner service into what looked like a fraternity food fight -- a flight attendant got on the PA and asked everyone on the plane to delete photos and videos of the chaotic scene. The flight attendant allegedly made the request twice.
Schmidt said she and others were incredulous ...“I think we were all just like, ‘What?!'”
During the second announcement, the flight attendant reportedly said she was making the request to protect the privacy of those on board.
Schmidt says she's dealing with a concussion, a bruised arm and a possible fractured hip as a result of the 4,000 foot plunge.
Obviously, the flight attendant's request didn't take, and the images of the passenger cabin have littered the internet.
One of the passengers was Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, who posted video with the caption, “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.”
Lufthansa did not respond to Insider's request for comment.