Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila on Lufthansa Flight That Dropped 4,000 Feet

Matthew McConaughey and his wife were on board the Lufthansa flight that sent 7 to the hospital after plummeting thousands of feet in severe turbulence ... and she's detailing their frightening experience.

Camila Alves McConaughey shared a pic of the damage aboard Lufthansa's flight 469 after pilots were forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday in Washington D.C. -- they'd taken off from Austin, TX bound for Germany before the turbulence and drastic drop in altitude.

Camila's photo shows the cabin in complete disarray, with food and cloth all over the place. She says she was told the aircraft dropped almost 4K feet, adding "everything was flying everywhere."

She also posted an update on their rescheduled flight, which got off to a troubling start -- the pilot told them they'd be in 45 minutes of turbulence while flying outta D.C. ... which had to trigger some PTSD for passengers on the previous flight.