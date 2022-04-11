Camila Alves McConaughey Promotes Healthy Eating With Best-Selling Book

Play video content TMZ.com

Camila Alves McConaughey is teaching kids how to eat properly with her children's book ... one that's made it on the New York Times Best Seller List -- joining the ranks of her husband Matthew McConaughey while he's still on the list!

We spoke to Camila on TMZ Live about her 1st book, "Just Try One Bite" ... the story following picky-eater parents that are confronted by their kids to trade junk foods like ice cream for a bite of something healthy.

The book made it to the NYT Best-Seller List instantly ... where husband Matthew has been for the last 65 weeks -- his autobiography, "Greenlights," has sold over 3 million copies.

Camila still is in shock that her book has reached such a popular level ... she says she moved to America from Brazil only knowing 3 English sentences, so to have a book published -- let alone become a best-seller -- is surreal.

Camila tells us the goal of her book isn't to tell parents how to feed their kids ... instead to get the whole family to share the importance of food and instill healthy habits at a young age.

She believes if parents open the discussion about food with their children, they will grow up as healthy adults.