Country Singer Conner Smith Gets Misdemeanor Citation In Fatal Car Accident

Country singer Conner Smith has been charged over a fatal car accident in Nashville, where the truck he was driving killed a woman in a crosswalk ... but he got hit with a misdemeanor offense, and not a felony.

Conner's attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, tells TMZ ... the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department issued Conner a misdemeanor state citation.

Robinson adds ... "Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times."

TMZ broke the story ... Conner was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado last month when his truck struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing a street. Dobbins was in a marked crosswalk and she was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, but she didn't survive.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Conner has been charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense -- failure to yield resulting in a fatality.

It's a big deal for Conner ... we're told the misdemeanor offense underscores a lack of criminal intent.

From the jump, sources close to Conner told us this was a tragic accident and that he was not under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time of the crash. Cops said he showed no signs of impairment after the incident and the initial belief was he failed to yield.

Our sources now say Conner is encouraged by Nashville's efforts to improve safety at the crosswalk where the accident occurred ... because since the incident, multiple signs have been installed to clearly indicate the crosswalk for both drivers and pedestrians, and a tree that had significantly obstructed the view of the crosswalk has been removed.

We're told Conner deeply respects the advocacy shown by the broader Nashville community in support of Ms. Dobbins and her family in pushing for these safety improvements ... and their work stands as a meaningful and admirable response to an unthinkable tragedy.

Our sources say Conner sincerely hopes these changes will prevent future accidents and spare other families from similar heartbreak.

Conner's attorney adds ... "His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins' family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory with compassion by supporting efforts to improve pedestrian safety and help prevent future tragedies."

The "I Hate Alabama" singer, whose track went viral on TikTok, is signed to Big Machine Records.