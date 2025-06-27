Conner Smith Fatal Crosswalk Crash 911 Calls Released, Woman Was Upright

Play video content Nashville DEC

Country singer Conner Smith's traffic collision in Nashville sparked a flurry of 911 calls ... and, in one, a caller says the person who was hit was actually sitting up in the street after the crash.

TMZ has obtained audio from the aftermath of the incident ... and, it seems multiple people called 911 -- telling the operators a person was lying in the street after a truck hit them in a crosswalk.

One caller says the person -- who they say in the call is a man, but who was later revealed to be a 77-year-old woman named Dorothy Dobbins -- was actually sitting up in the street. It's unclear if she was doing so under her own power or if a person on the scene was helping her.

Take a listen to the calls for yourself ... everyone's pretty calm, and they speak clearly while alerting first responders to the incident.

As you know ... Dobbins was struck by a truck on 3rd Avenue in the city while walking through a marked crosswalk around 7:30 PM on Sunday, June 8. She was rushed to a local hospital -- but, unfortunately, she passed away.

Police told us they believe Conner failed to yield to Dobbins, which may have led to the crash ... but, we're also told he showed no signs of impairment. Charges have not been filed against Smith in the case.