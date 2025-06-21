Suspect in 'Million Dollar Beach House' Fatal Hit-and-Run Thought She Hit A Cone

The suspect cops say hit and killed "Million Dollar Beach House" star Sara Burack thought she hit a traffic cone her lawyer reportedly told the court. Saturday

Amanda Kempton -- the woman who was arrested and booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident -- made her first court appearance in the Hamptons ... and, the New York Post reports her attorney, William Keahon, argued his client thought she hit a cone.

Keahon reportedly said it was foggy, and Kempton didn't see Burack ... adding she only realized she hit a person when she went to a friend's house and found Burack's pink suitcase lodged under her car.

The Post reports Kempton -- a marine biologist -- was released from custody after putting up collateral in lieu of $100K bail.

As we told you ... Burack was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hamptons early Thursday morning around 2:30 AM -- with a family source telling us she was struck along Montauk Highway.

Burack -- who appeared on the only season of 'MDBH' back in 2020 -- suffered severe head injuries and multiple broken bones. She was found shortly after the incident by someone in the area who called the paramedics.

Sara was then rushed to a local hospital ... but, her scans showed no brain activity -- and she was taken off life support at around 3 PM Thursday. Burack was 40.