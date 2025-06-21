Suspect in 'Million Dollar Beach House' Fatal Hit-and-Run Thought She Hit A Cone
'Million Dollar Beach House' Star Suspect Thought She Hit Traffic Cone, Lawyer Says
The suspect cops say hit and killed "Million Dollar Beach House" star Sara Burack thought she hit a traffic cone her lawyer reportedly told the court. Saturday
Amanda Kempton -- the woman who was arrested and booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident -- made her first court appearance in the Hamptons ... and, the New York Post reports her attorney, William Keahon, argued his client thought she hit a cone.
Keahon reportedly said it was foggy, and Kempton didn't see Burack ... adding she only realized she hit a person when she went to a friend's house and found Burack's pink suitcase lodged under her car.
The Post reports Kempton -- a marine biologist -- was released from custody after putting up collateral in lieu of $100K bail.
As we told you ... Burack was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hamptons early Thursday morning around 2:30 AM -- with a family source telling us she was struck along Montauk Highway.
Burack -- who appeared on the only season of 'MDBH' back in 2020 -- suffered severe head injuries and multiple broken bones. She was found shortly after the incident by someone in the area who called the paramedics.
Sara was then rushed to a local hospital ... but, her scans showed no brain activity -- and she was taken off life support at around 3 PM Thursday. Burack was 40.
RIP