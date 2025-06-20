'Million Dollar Beach House' Star Sara Burack Killed in Hamptons Hit-and-Run

Sara Burack -- a star of Netflix's "Million Dollar Beach House" -- was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hamptons ... and the cops are trying to find the person who did it.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Burack was found unconscious on a roadway on Long Island, NY, early Thursday morning. She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police continued a massive search Friday for the driver ... details about the car and the driver have not been released.

A close friend and family spokesman tells TMZ ... Sara was struck around 2:30 AM Thursday along Montauk Highway, near Villa Paul Restaurant, in the Hamptons.

We're told Sara suffered severe head injuries and several broken bones. She was found quickly after the collision by someone in the area, who called paramedics ... Sara went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but was revived. She was put on life support at the hospital … but there was no brain activity, and she was pulled off life support and died at 3 PM yesterday.

Our source says there are tire brake-marks at the scene of the collision, so whoever did it definitely saw her before the crash.

Our source tells us Sara was a wonderful person with a huge heart, with compassion for people and animals, which she championed through several philanthropic endeavors. She opened up about her passion for real estate in a 2020 interview with Hamptons.com.

Sara is survived by her mom, dad, sister and brother-in-law.

She was 40.