'Survivor: Nicaragua' Contestant Jane Bright Dead at 71

Jane Bright, a fan favorite from "Survivor: Nicaragua," is dead.

The reality TV show contestant was found dead in her home Thursday ... according to a social media post from her daughter, Ashley Hammett.

The cause of death is unclear.

Jane was born in North Carolina, and she appeared on "Survivor: Nicaragua" in 2010 ... taking a break from her day job as a dog trainer.

She won money on 'Survivor' ... earning $100,000 as the winner of her season's fan favorite award. She finished in 6th place out of 20 contestants and started off the season in the Espada tribe.

Jane is being remembered by fellow 'Survivor' favorite Sandra Diaz-Twine and 'Survivor' season 15 winner Todd Herzog ... Sandra posted "rest in heavenly peace," and Todd says "Love you Jane! Always in our hearts!"

She was 71.