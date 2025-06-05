Ex 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Khadiyah Lewis Dead at 44

Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" castmate Khadiyah Lewis, who appeared as Yung Joc's GF and biz consultant on the hit reality series, has died ... a tragic moment that happened last week!!!

Her brother confirmed the 44-year-old real estate agent's death in a statement with The Shade Room ... declining to share the cause of Khadiyah's death.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated,” the statement reads.

However, the family plans to host a grand memorial for Khadiyah over Zoom.

A funeral home in Khadiyah's Oklahoma City birthplace is also planning services for Wednesday, June 11.

Khadiyah graduated from Florida A&M University before making recurring guest appearances in 'LHHATL' Season 3 and starring as a supporting cast member in Season 4.