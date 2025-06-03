17-Year-Old H.S. Football Captain Shot Dead In Chicago Days After Graduation

DeAngelo Miles, a high school football standout and team captain, was fatally shot in Chicago this weekend ... just days after graduation.

The Chicago Police Department says it received a call regarding a person shot at the 11900 block of S. Wallace on Sunday around 3 AM ... and when officers arrived, a witness stated they had located a teen in the alley after hearing gunshots.

"The witness relocated to where the victim was and discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head," the CPD spokesperson told us.

"He was pronounced on scene. There is no one in custody, and Area Two Detectives are investigating."

The victim was identified as Miles, a student-athlete and captain of the football team.

His family reportedly said he was at an after-prom party with friends at the time of the tragedy ... and police believed it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Miles just graduated from the Hansberry College Prep school on Thursday ... and Principal Kashawndra Wilson said he wanted to join the Navy.

"Our hearts are heavy as we grieve his passing," the school said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss".

Principal Wilson said the school will have a memorial and balloon release in his honor.