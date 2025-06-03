Minnesota Vikings Legend Jim Marshall Dead At 87

Minnesota Vikings legend Jim Marshall has passed away, the team announced Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

The organization made a statement minutes ago ... saying it is mourning the loss of the defensive end -- who set several NFL records during his 20-year career.

"He gave everything he had at every step," the org. said, "fostering a Vikings identity hallmarked by a relentless pursuit that took the team from fledgling to formidable."

"It's why if you ask anyone who has worn the Purple, he'll tell you the epic story of the Vikings -- and the NFL -- simply cannot be written without including Marshall's contributions."

Marshall -- a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State -- played for the Vikings from 1961 to 1979 and recorded 130.5 sacks, 30 fumble recoveries, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.

The 6'4", 248-pounder set multiple records ... including most fumble recoveries by a DE and most consecutive starts by a defensive player (270).

The Vikings retired the two-time Pro Bowler's No. 70 jersey and inducted him into the Ring of Honor. He's also one of the 11 players to have played in all of the Vikings' four Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s.

"Beyond athletic prowess, Marshall's legacy is one of an enduring and endearing spirit and deep generosity," the team added.

"His exuberance positively affected countless others, and his memory will continue to inspire."