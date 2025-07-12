Jason Momoa Seen at Horrific Milwaukee Car Accident

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Momoa found himself smack dab in the middle of a scary scene Friday night -- 'cause he was fast to the scene when a man crashed his vehicle in Milwaukee!

Check out our video clip ... the actor can be seen surveying the location of a scary incident, which shows a banged up minivan smoking as people attempt to prevent it from bursting into flames. Meanwhile, police tend to the driver, giving him chest compressions as he lies on the ground.

It appears Jason wants to help, but the police have the situation handled. TMZ reached out to his reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

Law enforcement tells TMZ the man was driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle into a median ... ending his route on the sidewalk.

The man was unconscious when the responding sergeant first arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital after he was treated at the scene.

Jason is in Wisconsin this weekend for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival ... which offers four days of music, moto-culture and more. This year, featured acts include Chris Stapleton and Hank Williams Jr., though Chris' show was canceled due to inclement weather.

JM excited fans Friday when he was spotted taking some laps on a Harley and posing with some pals.

It's no secret the "Chief of War" star is into Harley Davidson motorcycles -- he even has a collab with the brand ... and appeared to be rocking some of his apparel when he jumped into action!