Jason Momoa Jams Out with His Kids at Hollywood Concert

Jason Momoa's got one musically gifted family ... bringing his kids onstage with him during his band's Hollywood show in footage obtained by TMZ.

The actor took the Sunset Room Hollywood stage -- a venue just off the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. -- with his group ÖOF TATATÁ ... and check out the vid, 'cause he also shares a pretty great moment with his kiddos.

The video starts with JM playing on his own before transitioning to a shot of him face-to-face with his son -- 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf -- strumming on a guitar.

Jason's son's really starting to look a lot like him ... same dark hair and even going with a similar-looking tank top for the show.

Then, JM's daughter 16-year-old Lola took to the mic onstage ... belting out Amy Winehouse's "Valerie" -- a pretty difficult song to sing well, but one she absolutely crushes.

Jason shares both kids with his ex Lisa Bonet, mom to actress Zoë Kravitz too. The pair married in 2017 and were together long before tying the knot but divorced in 2022.

It's a nice little reconnection for Jason and the kids .. as we've told you Jason's been busy on the road, traveling to Nashville to play some shows last month where video caught him locking lips with gal pal Adria Arjona.