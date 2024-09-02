Jason Momoa Jamming Out in Hawaii With His Band

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Momoa is taking his band back to his roots ... playing their first concert in his native Hawaii.

The "Aquaman" star and his rock band, ÖOF TATATÁ, jammed out Sunday night at Maoni Waikiki in Honolulu ... and TMZ has video of the performance.

Jason told the crowd how meaningful it was for him to be rocking out at the famed International Marketplace in Waikiki ... seeing as he's from the area.

He said it was always a dream of his to play there and he has fond memories at the venue with his dad.

Folks who were there tell us Jason and his band jammed for about 2 hours ... playing 10 songs and a bunch of covers from bands like Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers ... among others.

Play video content TMZ.com

We saw Jason bring his two kids onstage back in June during a concert in Los Angeles ... and his band's heading back to the mainland for upcoming shows in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia and Florida.