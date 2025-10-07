Taylor Swift Shares New Details on Travis Kelce Engagement, Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Taylor Swift is laying it all on the table ... tackling some of the biggest rumors swirling around her personal life head-on -- from her engagement to Travis Kelce to her heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.

The singer-songwriter sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Monday, where she fully pulled back the curtain on her engagement -- confirming the proposal happened right after she appeared on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast.

She explains her appearance was actually a clever distraction to keep her from peeking out the window while the romantic setup was being prepared. Travis' heart was racing before the podcast, which she thought was a little strange at the time.

Taylor shows off her glistening diamond to Jimmy as she gushes over her engagement ring ... revealing Travis had actually held onto it for awhile before popping the question. She says she’s still in awe of the ring, and is ecstatic she gets to hang out with Travis “every day, forever.”

Taylor confirms her good pal Ed Sheeran found out about her engagement on Instagram -- but in her defense, she says Ed doesn’t have a working phone, making it tough to get in touch with him. Still, she admits it wasn’t lost on her that she forgot to give him a heads-up before the news came out.

She then dives into Selena Gomez’s wedding ... shutting down rumors about her speech -- saying she never mentioned her own engagement. Instead, she says she joked about the outfits she and Selena wore back in 2008.