Porsha Williams Hard-Launches New Girlfriend Sway The Pro, See IG Pics

Looks like all that post-divorce refresh paid off -- Porsha Williams just hard-launched her new girlfriend, and sis is glowing like she hit the jackpot!

In IG pics shared Friday -- snapped in front of her Christmas tree -- Porsha’s getting cradled from behind by her new GF, Sway The Pro (real name Patrice McKinney) ... and the two look seriously smitten.

Porsha was radiating happiness while wishing her new boo a happy birthday -- rocking a leopard-print dress and looking all kinds of stunning as she cozied up with Sway ... who popped up in more pics from the carousel, including one where she’s planting a sweet kiss on Porsha’s cheek.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has def moved on from ex-hubby Simon Guobadia -- and it looks like Patrice is the one who stole the top spot ... especially after Porsha said last month she’d been talking to two people: a man and a woman.

Speaking at CultureCon, she said they were both nice, normal people -- not narcissists -- which actually made it harder for her to open up, since her old patterns had her going all-in with love-bombing narcs in the past.