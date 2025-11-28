Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Porsha Williams Hard-Launches New Girlfriend Sway The Pro, See IG Pics

Porsha Williams Meet My New Girlfriend!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
porsha williams new girlfriend patrice mckinney insta 3
Instagram / @porsha4real

Looks like all that post-divorce refresh paid off -- Porsha Williams just hard-launched her new girlfriend, and sis is glowing like she hit the jackpot!

In IG pics shared Friday -- snapped in front of her Christmas tree -- Porsha’s getting cradled from behind by her new GF, Sway The Pro (real name Patrice McKinney) ... and the two look seriously smitten.

porsha williams new girlfriend insta 1
Instagram / @porsha4real

Porsha was radiating happiness while wishing her new boo a happy birthday -- rocking a leopard-print dress and looking all kinds of stunning as she cozied up with Sway ... who popped up in more pics from the carousel, including one where she’s planting a sweet kiss on Porsha’s cheek.

porsha williams new girlfriend insta 2
Instagram / @porsha4real

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has def moved on from ex-hubby Simon Guobadia -- and it looks like Patrice is the one who stole the top spot ... especially after Porsha said last month she’d been talking to two people: a man and a woman.

Simon Guobadia porsha williams sub getty swipe
Getty

Speaking at CultureCon, she said they were both nice, normal people -- not narcissists -- which actually made it harder for her to open up, since her old patterns had her going all-in with love-bombing narcs in the past.

We’re loving this new romance, girl ... go live your best hard-launch life, Porsha!

Related articles