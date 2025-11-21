Porsha Williams Won't Be Charged In Delta Airlines Flight Incident

Porsha Williams will NOT face criminal charges after getting into a dispute with a passenger on a recent Delta Airlines flight ... her attorney tells TMZ.

Porsha’s attorney Joe Habachy tells TMZ … "We just received word from the United States Attorney's Office that they have determined that 'no crime has been committed,' and that the FBI 'will not pursue any further investigative actions regarding this matter.'"

Habachy adds ... "While Ms. Williams is certainly pleased to have received this news today, we cannot say that we are surprised given that there was never a physical encounter and given that the allegations made against Ms. Williams by this unhinged passenger were blatantly false from the beginning."

He continues ... "Sadly, nothing can undo the unfortunate and damaging press frenzy that ensued as a result of these false allegations with many headlines that were downright defamatory. At a minimum, Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline at Ms. Williams' expense."

Porsha's attorney says ... "Ms. Williams offers her sincere thanks to the many witnesses who took time from their schedules to come forward and provide statements to law enforcement and to the Agents who worked so hard to uncover the truth."

As we first told you ... Porsha got into it with a fellow first-class passenger on a Delta flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta ... with cops speaking to both women at the airport in Atlanta when the plane arrived.

Porsha and the woman explained they got into a heated exchange over Porsha listening to Instagram videos on her phone without earbuds ... but they differed on whether the dispute got physical. The woman claimed Porsha smacked her phone from her hand but Porsha denied the allegation from the jump.

The feds were looking in to possible criminal charges because the incident happened on a plane -- it's their jurisdiction -- but in the end it sounds like they decided federal charges weren't warranted here.

With the case seemingly closed on the criminal front, it will be interesting to see if there are any civil lawsuits filed.