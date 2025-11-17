Porsha Williams Lands on FBI's Radar After Incident on Delta Flight

Play video content TMZ.com

Porsha Williams is on the radar of federal authorities ... after allegedly being involved in an incident on a Delta flight.

The incident apparently went down Sunday night on a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta. In footage, obtained by TMZ, Porsha is seen strutting out of the gate in a fur coat and Uggs --and from the looks of it, she doesn’t seem fazed at all.

The reality star is accompanied by an officer, who she appears to speak with shortly after deplaning.

A spokesperson for FBI Atlanta tells TMZ … "FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person. We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply."

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines tells TMZ ... two customers on the flight were spoken to by cabin crew, and the flight continued on to Atlanta and landed without issue. Law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at ATL.

What exactly happened on Porsha’s flight remains unclear.

Porsha spent the weekend in Las Vegas at BravoCon with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mates … taking part in panels and posing for the cameras.