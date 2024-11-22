Porsha Williams Sued by Ex Simon Guobadia Over Erectile Dysfunction Posts

Porsha Williams' mouth has gotten her in some hot water ... her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has now sued "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum over her erectile dysfunction social media posts.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... Simon claims the Bravo personality made "false and defamatory" comments about his privates -- namely, implying that they don't work.

Simon says Porsha presented these erectile dysfunction remarks on social media as a fact rather than an opinion ... and says the attack has hurt his reputation.

He claims he's been subjected to public ridicule and suffered severe emotional distress ... especially since PW has a massive following on Instagram.

Simon is calling Porsha's allegations "extreme" and "outrageous" and wants to collect big damages over it.

Simon's lawsuit comes months after Porsha posted on her Instagram Stories a number of facts about erectile dysfunction, citing it as "#menshealthawareness."

While she did not directly name Simon in the uploads, her ex alleges in his lawsuit that they were suspiciously timed amid their contentious divorce ... leading several gossip outlets to pick up her 'ED' comments as sly allegations about his bedroom ability.

Porsha and Simon married in a traditional Nigerian wedding back in November 2022 ... tying the knot again in an American ceremony days later. However, their newlywed bliss was short-lived, as Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 -- with the former flames throwing a number of accusations at one another in the press.