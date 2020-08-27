Porsha Williams' Activism and Arrests Will Get the 'RHOA' Spotlight

Exclusive

Porsha Williams will have a new storyline on the upcoming 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' series ... her activism and arrests protesting Breonna Taylor's death will be heavily featured.

Production sources tell TMZ ... producers want to shine a light on Porsha's fight for social justice as much as possible in the new season, because Bravo knows viewers would be riveted by Porsha's commitment to racial justice.

As we reported ... Porsha was arrested in July during a Breonna Taylor protest outside the home of Kentucky's Attorney General, with cops hauling her off Daniel Cameron's front lawn in zip ties. She was hit with a felony charge, which was later dropped.

Porsha was arrested again Wednesday at another Louisville protest demanding justice for Breonna.

Our sources say there were no 'RHOA' camera crews on the ground when Porsha was busted -- the pandemic made it impossible to send a crew. Producers will rely on raw cellphone footage to tell her story.