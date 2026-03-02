Ron Funches Calls 'Traitors' Costar Porsha Williams 'Dumb as F***'

Ron Funches absolutely torched his costars on "The Traitors" ... with Porsha Williams catching a considerable amount of the heat as his main punchline!

In a recent stand-up set, Ron joked Porsha had his suspicion levels through the roof on the show, saying he was convinced she was a full-blown traitor, until the rest of the cast shut that theory down fast, telling him she wasn’t a mastermind ... just "dumb as f***."

I love that Ron has so many opinions about his fellow castmates. He’s messy 😂 #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/TlNl5QeRAQ @TheBigBroTea

The bit keeps escalating ... Ron says when he later Googled her, fans were stunned he didn’t know exactly how dumb she really was.

He also cracked jokes about her being the "big booty Black lady," and even took a swing at her being classless just for being named after a car. Other targets caught strays too ...