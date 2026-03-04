Porsha Williams Slams Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia’s ‘Deceptive Tactics’ in Erectile Dysfunction Battle

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams called out her ex-husband Simon Guobadia’s “deceptive practices” as she continues to fight him in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Porsha scoffed at Simon’s effort to dismiss his own defamation lawsuit filed against her.

As we previously reported, Simon sued the Bravo star in November 2024 over a series of social media posts she made about erectile dysfunction. The businessman claimed Porsha made it appear he was the one suffering from the health issues, which he claimed cost him business and caused him emotional distress.

On top of that, Simon claimed he did not suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Porsha and her legal team denied all claims of wrongdoing, insisting her claimed her posts did not refer to anyone in particular, including her ex. She said she cannot be liable for posting about a problem that many of her followers suffer from.

On January 23, Simon filed docs asking for his lawsuit to be dismissed. The businessman, who was reportedly deported from America in 2025, says his immigration issues make it difficult for him to be in court for the trial.

A couple of days later, Porsha argued the case should be thrown out ... but not before Simon is ordered to pay her legal bills associated with the case. She claimed Simon dragged out the case and failed to turn over information.

Porsha said she had been forced to spend money and time on this case. In the filing, the RHOA star points out that her ex was deported after the court found he used “deceptive practices to fraudulently enter the United States.”

She said his deceptive tactics included “lying about his identity as well as failing to disclose three previous convictions in order to sneak back in” to America.