Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Detained by ICE

Porsha Williams' estranged husband has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid their bitter divorce ... and the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star calls the situation "disheartening."

Simon Guobadia, a Nigerian philanthropist, is being held at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, per U.S. Department of Homeland Security records.

Not long after the news started to make headlines, Porsha addressed the situation via an IG statement ... "It's disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family. 🙏🏾."

We've reached out to Porsha's rep and ICE for comment ... so far, no word back.

Porsha and Simon married in a traditional Nigerian wedding back in November 2022 ... tying the knot again in an American ceremony days later. However, their newlywed bliss was short-lived, as Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 -- with the former flames throwing a number of accusations at one another in the press.

As you may recall ... Simon even went so far as to sue PW over her erectile dysfunction social media posts late last year.

Simon claimed the Bravo personality made "false and defamatory" comments about his privates -- namely, implying that they don't work.

Interestingly enough, Simon recently filed a motion to force the couple to attend their next divorce hearing in-person, despite the court allowing for virtual attendance on February 26.