'RHOBH’ Dorit Kemsley's Alleged Message to Ex PK: 'Over My F***king Dead Body'

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley allegedly told her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, “over my f***ing dead body" after he proposed she move back in with him amid their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, PK says she unleashed the comment after he recently suggested that Dorit and their two kids move into his current home. He says he moved out of the home they shared while together, which he is looking to sell immediately and claims is close to foreclosure.

Dorit and PK own a 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 8,901 square foot home in Encino, California. As TMZ first reported, PK claims Dorit spent around $1 million on luxury clothes and other items while avoiding the mortgage payments.

PK wants the court to approve an immediate sale of the home to preserve any remaining equity. He claims the home has two mortgages totaling $6 million.

In court docs, PK called their current financial situation a “crisis.” He said Dorit has refused to engage in negotiations and instead responded with “harassing, caustic, erratic, and deflecting” communications.

He claims Dorit used their daughter to urge him to send money so they could take a Spring Break trip. Specifically, he says she demanded two $50K payments so they could go on vacation and “threatened that if he did not comply with her demands, she would ruin his reputation and his relationship with his girlfriend.”

PK said Dorit trashed him on 'RHOBH,' claiming he did not communicate with her about their finances after the split and that she was unaware he stopped paying the mortgage. He said those claims are demonstrably false and said he informed her about everything, including repeatedly warning her about the foreclosure crisis.

He claims Dorit is advancing a "false narrative" that he has failed to contribute to solving their financial issues, despite his paying most of the bills. He said that when he tries to talk to her, she often rambles and is largely nonsensical.

The judge has yet to rule on PK’s request to sell the home.