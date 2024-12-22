Comedian Na'im Lynn Says It's 'Inappropriate' to Give Friends Gifts, Cards

Play video content TMZ.com

Friends of Na'im Lynn shouldn't expect any holiday cheer from the comedian ... he doesn't believe in gifting pals with presents or cards -- except for one A-list exception.

We caught up with the funny man at LAX, where the stand-up star explained his reasoning behind skipping gift exchanges with friends during the holiday season. As he put it ... he "never" buys holiday presents for his friends, declaring it's weird to give pals gifts for any reason.

He added ... "If you do buy a gift, you definitely can't give a card. First of all, there's no cards made for best friends. You've never seen that in the card section. You see mother, father, child, grandmother, secretary, love -- never for homies."

Na'im made it clear that he doesn't want Hallmark to try and make it a thing, either ... he called the idea of a friend card "inappropriate."

Na'im advised his male peers to show their love in other ways ... whether that be picking up the tab here and there or through quality time.

However, NL did say there was one instance where a friend gift wouldn't be "awkward" ... and that's when the present isn't expected or asked for, and maybe you ask to be paid back, or not.

Na'im clarified he doesn't always follow his own rule, however ... as he confessed to getting best friend Kevin Hart a gift in the past.

Per Na'im, it was a "different" scenario since he gave KH a present when they wrapped up a tour together. He couldn't not show his appreciation after all!!!