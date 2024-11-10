'SNL' Cast Says No Retaliation Worries Because They Always Loved Trump

'SNL' sucked up to Donald Trump in a pretty hilarious way Saturday night!

The show's cold open was a handwringing of sorts, where the cast groused about D.T.'s election victory. They called it "shocking." They called it "horrifying."

But then they worried Trump might seek "vengeance" against his political enemies, of which 'SNL' is a card-carrying member. And then the pivot! Kenan Thompson chimed in ... “We at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along.”

Bowen Yang then doubled down ... “We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you,” and the other cast members then added their voices of "support," proclaiming they always loved the Prez-elect.

There was also a special appearance by Dana Carvey, who nailed the Biden character during the campaign. This time Dana was Elon Musk ... super funny.