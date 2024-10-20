Alec Baldwin Back On 'SNL' After 'Rust' Case, Mocks Fox News' Kamala Harris Interview

Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" months after charges were dropped against him in the "Rust" case -- and he tackled Kamala Harris' heated interview with Bret Baier.

Baldwin, who famously used to play Donald Trump, instead played Baier opposite Maya Rudolph as VP Harris ... recreating last week's Q&A between the Fox News anchor and Democratic presidential nominee for Saturday night's cold open.

It was Baldwin's first appearance on 'SNL' since the manslaughter case was suddenly dismissed in July because prosecutors in the "Rust" shooting case withheld evidence.

The 'SNL' skit started with Baldwin's face slathered with make-up flashing on screen and welcoming Kamala to the stage. Maya walked out in her Kamala outfit and sat opposite Baldwin in chairs.

Just as the real interview played out, Alec and Maya spoke over each other the whole time ... starting with opening salvo -- asking the Veep how many millions of murderers she allowed into the country through illegal immigration.

The skit's punchline came with Bret accusing Kamala of trying to capture a viral moment, and her firing back that he was just trying to make her say "something bad."

As they went back and forth, Alec tells Maya she looks sexy when she's angry. Hilarious moment in the skit ... but one that did NOT happen IRL.