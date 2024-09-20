Alec Baldwin Asks Court to Deny 'Rust' Prosecutors' Motion for Reconsideration

Alec Baldwin's asking the court not to reconsider its dismissal of the New Mexico criminal case against him over the fatal 2021 "Rust" shooting ... saying the state's conduct was egregious.

The actor's lawyers -- Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas -- put in the motion asking the court to deny the prosecution's request to reconsider its decision to dismiss the case against Baldwin ... saying prosecutors have presented no new evidence as to why this case should move forward.

Baldwin's lawyers lay out the whole narrative of the trial as they see it ... saying the state's egregious misconduct in concealing certain ammunition evidence merited dismissal of the case -- and they urge the court to stand by that decision.

The trial ended with a shocking dismissal in July after it came out that prosecutors withheld certain live ammo evidence from Baldwin's lawyers. "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set in October 2021 by a bullet fired from a prop gun.

Police investigator Marissa Poppell testified she was directed to place the evidence in a file with a different case number from the "Rust" file -- which Baldwin's lawyers say amounted to essentially hiding the evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer called the prosecutors' actions "egregious" and said she had no choice but to dismiss the case with prejudice.